Kaleida Health officials confirm second positive COVID-19 case at Millard Suburban

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health officials tell News 4 it has its second confirmed case of coronavirus.

It’s a 71-year-old woman who is an inpatient at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

The individual with the first positive case on Tuesday has been treated, released, and discharged to home, officials say.

Kaleida Health also suspended visitation at all adult and long-term care sites today, except when it’s medically necessary.

Spokesperson Michael Hughes says pediatric patients and laboring women are allowed one visitor at the hospital.

Kaleida Health continues to screen all individuals that enter its facilities.

Officials ask the public to contact your healthcare provider for testing information.

