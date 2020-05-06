1  of  2
Coronavirus
Kaleida Health submits waiver applications to resume surgeries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health says it’s submitted waiver applications for Oishei, Buffalo General, Millard Fillmore Suburban, as well as, Southtowns Ambulatory and Millard Fillmore Surgery Centers, knowing it has the capacity and can safely resume surgeries.

Officials tell us the physician and nursing-led waiver plans meet all of the criteria needed to achieve the safe patient care model outlined in the executive order.

“This is not a race. We have had numerous productive conversations with the State Department of Health this week about our waivers and we remain confident that we will be able to resume limited elective surgeries at our hospitals and surgery centers soon,” a spokesperson for Kaleida Health said.

