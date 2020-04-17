Kaleida Health test plasma treatment with antibodies from recovered COVID patient

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health is taking its testing and treatments to a new level today.

Kaleida Health announced that starting today at least a dozen patients are being given plasma treatment where the antibodies from someone who has recovered from COVID are transfused into someone who is still fighting COVID.

None of these are guaranteed to help every patient but Kaleida Health has also been using Hydroxychloroquine and plans to begin using Remdezivir next week.

Chief Medical Officer David Hughes says that Kaleida is ready to start COVID testing other essential workers like grocery store and gas station clerks who show symptoms.