Kaleida Health: Treat the coronavirus as a bad flu

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Officials at Kaleida Health say people should be treating the coronavirus as a bad flu.

Those in low-risk areas shouldn’t be worried as long as they’re taking proper precautions to keep themselves healthy.

Dr. Kenneth Snyder says you can do this by taking the same measures as preventing the flu – of course washing your hands, not touching your face, and being aware of coughing and sneezing as that is how this virus is spreading.

He says this basically comes down to using common sense as we learn more about the disease.

