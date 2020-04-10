1  of  3
Coronavirus
Kaleida Helath hospital flags at half-mast to honor lives lost from COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–All Kaleida Health hospital flags are at half-mast to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

In a message to employees, President and CEO Jody Lomeo says it’s important to remember that every person who lost their battle was someone’s loved one as we join together as a community to fight the virus.

“Thank you to our entire care team for the work you are doing to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and minimize the tragic impact it could have on our community. May these lowered flags remind you and the entire community of the courageous and life-saving work you are doing every day,” Lomeo added.

