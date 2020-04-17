Kaleida offering COVID-19 tests for essential workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health is expanding its coronavirus testing.

After first focusing on critical patients and frontline hospital workers, the hospital system will now offer testing to essential workers with symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms include coughing, a fever greater than 100 degrees, and shortness of breath.

A prescription from a primary care doctor is required for testing, but those who are eligible can answer screening questions at KaleidaHealth.org.

Testing is being offered at two central sites. Results will be returned in about two days.

Since March 16, Kaleida has analyzed more than 3,200 COVID-19 tests. The labs now have the ability to process more than 400 tests per day.

In addition to this announcement, Kaleida says it has received “rapid antibody” test kits; These serology tests from Abbott Inc. are currently undergoing validation.

To clarify what this all means, Abbott says the test can detect the antibody to SARS-CoV-2. The antibody is a protein produced by the body in the late stages of infection. It can remain for months or even years after a person has recovered.

This will help determine if someone was previously infected with the virus. Before it can be used though, utility for the tests must be cleared by state and federal agencies.

Anyone with questions can call (716) 859-3222 any day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

