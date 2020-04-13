Kaleida puts new precautions in place at Oishei to protect new mothers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health wants to reassure expecting mothers, there is no reason to be afraid to give birth in its hospitals.

Kaleida says it has put a number of new precautions in place at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

They include enhanced cleaning, universal masking, and keeping families and their babies away from the general public.

Kaleida says there is still no place safer to deliver a child than the hospital.

The family of a baby born over the weekend, tells News 4 they felt in good hands with the hospital staff.