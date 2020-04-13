1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo looks toward “re-opening” NY, but the time frame is uncertain as deaths surpass 10,000 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
1  of  2
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force plans Monday briefing News 4 at 6:30 on CW23
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Kaleida puts new precautions in place at Oishei to protect new mothers

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health wants to reassure expecting mothers, there is no reason to be afraid to give birth in its hospitals.

Kaleida says it has put a number of new precautions in place at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

They include enhanced cleaning, universal masking, and keeping families and their babies away from the general public.

Kaleida says there is still no place safer to deliver a child than the hospital.

The family of a baby born over the weekend, tells News 4 they felt in good hands with the hospital staff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss