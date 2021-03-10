Kenmore family shares story of losing father, grandfather early in the pandemic

(WIVB) — Ventilators have become sources of both hope and dread over this past year.

Navy veteran, father, and grandfather Walter Monahan was so sick early in the pandemic, he went by ambulance to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, and was put on a ventilator.

His Kenmore family endured a nightmare that fills his widow with anger when people call COVID-19 a hoax.

“They haven’t walked down the hallways to go say goodbye to your loved one and seen room after room after room of the exact same thing. And that was darkened rooms of people on ventilators, and that’s all we saw,” Valerie Monahan said.

Monahan, with her daughter and son, were allowed just moments at Walt’s bedside the night before he passed away on March 25, 2020. He became just the second person in Erie County to die of COVID-19.