(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo announced last week the creation of regional advisory boards that will create plans to restart the economy.

Now we’re getting an idea of who will be representing Western New York on the boards.

This committee has more than 100 members, including several from Western New York.

Some of the familiar names include Bills co-owner Kim Pegula, Delaware North Chairman Jeremy Jacobs, and Rene Jones the CEO of M&T Bank.