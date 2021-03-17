Leaders say transportation may pose issue as new mass vaccination sites open in Niagara Falls and Southern Tier

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New mass vaccination sites are set to open in Niagara Falls and the Southern Tier on Friday.

Appointments went live Wednesday for two highly anticipated state-run vaccination sites, one in Niagara Falls and one in the Southern Tier.

Starting Friday the state will be vaccinating all priority groups at it’s two new sites.

“It’s a seven-day-a-week site, running for 11 hours a day, so certainly you can pick a time and get in there and get yourself in the queue,” said Mayor of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino.

Even though the site is centrally located, at the Conference and Event Center in Niagara Falls, transportation might still prove to be an issue.

“The only concern that I have is there’s limits on the number of returns on those buses. So, it’s not like they’re coming every 10 or 15 minutes, so the challenge is, yes you may be able to access it, but there’s sort of a wait to get yourself back to the region you come from,” Restaino said.

Transportation could be a concern at the SUNY Corning site as well, it’s an hour away from cities like Olean.

Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Kevin Watkins told us, “For those who have good transportation we will make sure that they’re aware that, that site is open, but for some of our residents who have poor transportation their vehicles may not be able to take them that far.”

Watkins says, along with the opening of the state site, Cattaraugus County just received its largest vaccine shipment ever.

“They were sending us 300 a week and this week we got 1,300 doses, so we’re happy and elated to know we’ll be able to service a few more residents than we have been able in the past,” said Dr. Watkins.

For more information on how you can sign up for a vaccine at the state site, click here.