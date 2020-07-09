Less than 1 percent of NY’s COVID-19 tests on Wednesday were positive

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Less than one percent of the coronavirus tests given in New York on Wednesday turned out positive.
Specifically, just 0.89 percent of the 65,564 people who were tested had COVID-19. That’s 584 people.
Here’s a look at the percentages of people who tested positive in each region:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.2%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.6%
|1.2%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.9%
|1.4%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.3%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|1.2%
|0.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.1%
|1.1%
|1.1%
|New York City
|1.1%
|1.2%
|1.0%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.4%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.7%
|0.9%
“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who’ve been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country – and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York – combined with the complacency we’ve seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”
Here is a breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 data for New York.
- Patient Hospitalization – 851 (+10)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (-5)
- Hospital Counties – 33
- Number ICU – 173 (+7)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 98 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 71,279 (+94)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 24,959
Here’s a look at where the state’s 399,513 cases were found:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,183
|8
|Allegany
|64
|0
|Broome
|770
|4
|Cattaraugus
|131
|1
|Cayuga
|124
|2
|Chautauqua
|152
|3
|Chemung
|148
|1
|Chenango
|163
|4
|Clinton
|107
|1
|Columbia
|482
|0
|Cortland
|55
|1
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,255
|5
|Erie
|7,624
|28
|Essex
|51
|2
|Franklin
|34
|1
|Fulton
|263
|1
|Genesee
|244
|0
|Greene
|263
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|182
|1
|Jefferson
|95
|1
|Lewis
|31
|0
|Livingston
|140
|3
|Madison
|368
|0
|Monroe
|4,074
|28
|Montgomery
|125
|4
|Nassau
|42,164
|42
|Niagara
|1,315
|8
|NYC
|218,052
|275
|Oneida
|1,791
|15
|Onondaga
|3,050
|21
|Ontario
|290
|4
|Orange
|10,810
|4
|Orleans
|286
|0
|Oswego
|211
|1
|Otsego
|86
|0
|Putnam
|1,348
|4
|Rensselaer
|586
|6
|Rockland
|13,683
|4
|Saratoga
|585
|3
|Schenectady
|848
|4
|Schoharie
|61
|1
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Seneca
|73
|2
|St. Lawrence
|227
|0
|Steuben
|272
|1
|Suffolk
|41,849
|50
|Sullivan
|1,460
|0
|Tioga
|151
|1
|Tompkins
|180
|0
|Ulster
|1,851
|6
|Warren
|273
|0
|Washington
|248
|1
|Wayne
|195
|2
|Westchester
|35,183
|29
|Wyoming
|99
|1
|Yates
|48
|0
