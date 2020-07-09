Less than 1 percent of NY’s COVID-19 tests on Wednesday were positive

Live Now
Taiwan McCall, left, useless a nasal swab to test James Reese for COVID-19 in the Harlem section of New York, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Less than one percent of the coronavirus tests given in New York on Wednesday turned out positive.

Specifically, just 0.89 percent of the 65,564 people who were tested had COVID-19. That’s 584 people.

Here’s a look at the percentages of people who tested positive in each region:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.2%0.9%0.7%
Central New York1.6%1.2%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.9%1.4%0.9%
Long Island1.0%1.3%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.9%1.2%0.6%
Mohawk Valley1.1%1.1%1.1%
New York City1.1%1.2%1.0%
North Country0.2%0.2%0.4%
Southern Tier0.5%0.5%0.7%
Western New York1.4%1.7%0.9%

“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who’ve been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country – and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York – combined with the complacency we’ve seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”

Here is a breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 data for New York.

  • Patient Hospitalization – 851 (+10)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (-5)
  • Hospital Counties – 33
  • Number ICU – 173 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 98 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 71,279 (+94)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 24,959

Here’s a look at where the state’s 399,513 cases were found:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,1838
Allegany640
Broome7704
Cattaraugus1311
Cayuga1242
Chautauqua1523
Chemung1481
Chenango1634
Clinton1071
Columbia4820
Cortland551
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2555
Erie7,62428
Essex512
Franklin341
Fulton2631
Genesee2440
Greene2630
Hamilton60
Herkimer1821
Jefferson951
Lewis310
Livingston1403
Madison3680
Monroe4,07428
Montgomery1254
Nassau42,16442
Niagara1,3158
NYC218,052275
Oneida1,79115
Onondaga3,05021
Ontario2904
Orange10,8104
Orleans2860
Oswego2111
Otsego860
Putnam1,3484
Rensselaer5866
Rockland13,6834
Saratoga5853
Schenectady8484
Schoharie611
Schuyler130
Seneca732
St. Lawrence2270
Steuben2721
Suffolk41,84950
Sullivan1,4600
Tioga1511
Tompkins1800
Ulster1,8516
Warren2730
Washington2481
Wayne1952
Westchester35,18329
Wyoming991
Yates480

