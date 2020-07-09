Less than 1 percent of NY’s COVID-19 tests on Wednesday were positive

Taiwan McCall, left, useless a nasal swab to test James Reese for COVID-19 in the Harlem section of New York, Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Less than one percent of the coronavirus tests given in New York on Wednesday turned out positive.

Specifically, just 0.89 percent of the 65,564 people who were tested had COVID-19. That’s 584 people.

Here’s a look at the percentages of people who tested positive in each region:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.2% 0.9% 0.7% Central New York 1.6% 1.2% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.9% 1.4% 0.9% Long Island 1.0% 1.3% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 1.2% 0.6% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 1.1% 1.1% New York City 1.1% 1.2% 1.0% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.5% 0.7% Western New York 1.4% 1.7% 0.9%

“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who’ve been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country – and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York – combined with the complacency we’ve seen in parts of our own state is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”

Here is a breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 data for New York.

Patient Hospitalization – 851 (+10)

– 851 (+10) Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (-5)

– 79 (-5) Hospital Counties – 33

– 33 Number ICU – 173 (+7)

– 173 (+7) Number ICU with Intubation – 98 (+1)

– 98 (+1) Total Discharges – 71,279 (+94)

– 71,279 (+94) Deaths – 8

– 8 Total Deaths – 24,959

Here’s a look at where the state’s 399,513 cases were found:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,183 8 Allegany 64 0 Broome 770 4 Cattaraugus 131 1 Cayuga 124 2 Chautauqua 152 3 Chemung 148 1 Chenango 163 4 Clinton 107 1 Columbia 482 0 Cortland 55 1 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,255 5 Erie 7,624 28 Essex 51 2 Franklin 34 1 Fulton 263 1 Genesee 244 0 Greene 263 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 182 1 Jefferson 95 1 Lewis 31 0 Livingston 140 3 Madison 368 0 Monroe 4,074 28 Montgomery 125 4 Nassau 42,164 42 Niagara 1,315 8 NYC 218,052 275 Oneida 1,791 15 Onondaga 3,050 21 Ontario 290 4 Orange 10,810 4 Orleans 286 0 Oswego 211 1 Otsego 86 0 Putnam 1,348 4 Rensselaer 586 6 Rockland 13,683 4 Saratoga 585 3 Schenectady 848 4 Schoharie 61 1 Schuyler 13 0 Seneca 73 2 St. Lawrence 227 0 Steuben 272 1 Suffolk 41,849 50 Sullivan 1,460 0 Tioga 151 1 Tompkins 180 0 Ulster 1,851 6 Warren 273 0 Washington 248 1 Wayne 195 2 Westchester 35,183 29 Wyoming 99 1 Yates 48 0

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.