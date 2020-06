BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There were 2,659 people tested for COVID-19 in Erie County this past Saturday.

Of those nearly 2,700 who were tested using a nasal swab, only 35 tested positive for the coronavirus. So, by those numbers, only 1.3 percent of people had the virus.

Erie County’s total case count, as of Monday morning, is just shy of 6,700. 591 people in the county have died after contracting the virus.