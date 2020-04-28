Life science company collaborating with UB to develop quality control products for infectious diseases, including COVID

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A life sciences company is using UB‘s resources to develop new quality control products for infectious disease diagnostics, including for COVID-19.

President and CEO of ZeptoMetrix Shawn Smith says they are using the equipment at the university to develop controls for COVID-19 testing that uses whole, intact, inactivated viruses.

Smith also says he expects to launch the controls soon.

Currently, ZeptoMetrix’s product line includes molecular controls that bacteria and viruses that have been altered to be non-infectious, according to the university.

UB also says while ZeptoMetrix’s controls don’t cause disease, they still contain wholly intact germs, so hospitals and labs can use the controls to verify that tests for different diseases work properly.

According to the university, ZeptoMetrix’s partnership with the Buffalo Institute for Genomics and Data Analytics (BIG) will help the firm expand in the market.

As part of the collaboration, ZeptoMetrix, which currently has about 70 employees in Western New York, looks to create at least 13 new jobs in the region over five years, UB says.

The company also will hire UB students as interns and engage in collaborative research with university scientists on topics that could include oncology diagnostics.