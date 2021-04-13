Anyone age 16 and up who lives, works or studies in New York is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost. But finding an appointment can still be difficult.

News 4 wants to help. This page contains a collection of links to the numerous organizations that are offering appointments. This includes all state and local mass-vaccination sites and pop-up sites, plus links to major pharmacy chains and appointment aggregation sites.

Vaccine distribution is determined by New York state, and appointments are generally posted as soon as they become available — which could be at any time of day. If there are no appointments available within a distance you are willing to travel, please check back later.

New York State-operated vaccination sites

State site: Link, 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)

This link includes vaccination sites at University at Buffalo South Campus, the Delavan-Grider Community Center, and Niagara Falls’ Conference & Event Center. Other vaccination sites around the state are listed here as well, including locations in Rochester and Syracuse.

County sites and pop-ups

These are links to each county’s vaccination page, though they may or may not have appointments currently available. We will do our best to update this page with active appointments as they pop up.

Erie County: Link, (716) 858-2929

Niagara County: Link, (716) 439-7430

Chautauqua County: Link, (716) 753-4000

Cattaraugus County: Link, (716) 701-3777

Allegany County: Link, (585) 268-9250

Orleans and Genesee counties: Link, (585) 344-2580

Wyoming County: Link, (585) 786-8890

Vaccine searching databases

UB’s Vaccine Hound site: Link

UB operates a site that uses the combined resources of automated data and human volunteers to find appointments in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Their list includes some local pharmacies.

VaccineFinder.org: Link

Vaccine Finder is an initiative backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and operated by Boston Children’s Hospital. It aggregates data from around the country and links to sites with availability. You can search by zip code.

Major pharmacy chains

These sites may ask you to log in or create an account.

Walgreens : Link , 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733)

: , 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733) Rite Aid : Link

: CVS : Link

: Wegmans : Link

: Tops Markets : Link

: Walmart: Link

Local pharmacies

Local pharmacies across Western New York may be able to offer vaccinations, but supply is likely to be limited and many have customers on waiting lists. If your pharmacy has enough doses to offer public appointments and would like to be featured here, please email feedback-wivb@nexstar.tv.