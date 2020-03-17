List of local restaurants offering take out

(WIVB)- With restaurants across the country shutting their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still offering takeout or delivery.

Here is a list of some local restaurants providing delivery or takeout:

La Verdad Cafe- Take-out or call in only

Eggsperience Restaurant on Delaware- Take-out from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Bellini’s Bistro- Take-out

Andale Mexican Restaurant- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash

Louie’s Texas Red Hots- Baily and Elmwood locations open for take-out. Delivery through Grub Hub and DoorDash

Scripts Cafe- Take-out

Canal Club 62- Take-out and free delivery up to 10 miles and over $30.00

Toasted – Take-out only

Kaylena Marie’s Bakery- Take-out and delivery

Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub- Drive-thru open

Como Deli on Center – Free delivery on all orders over $30.00

Bravo Cafe and Catering- Delivery and take-out

Fattey Beer Company- Delivery only

Mustachio’s Pizza- Take-out and delivery

Ricotta’s Pizza Niagara- Take-out and delivery

Just Pizza and Wings- Take-out and delivery

Zoe Restaurant- Take-out only

Ricks on Main – Take-out only

Barbill – Take-out only

Deep South Taco- Take-out and delivery

The Grapvineres- Order delivery or take-out & get FREE TP

La Tolteca- Take-out and delivery

Gino’s Pizza Place- Take-out and delivery

Hartman’s Distillery- Curbside take-out and delivery

Pizza Amore- Take-out but delivery in Grand Island only

Greek to Me- Take-out and delivery

Denny’s – Take-out and free delivery

Olive Garden- Take-out and delivery

Don Tequila- Take-out

Sun Cuisine- Take -out and delivery via Door Dash

Lunetta’s Restaurant -Take- out only

Pita Gourmet- Delivery only

Village Bake Shoppe- Take-out

Apple Granny- Take-out and delivery

Bella Rose Winery- Take-out only

Brick Yard BBQ-Take-out and delivery

Brick Yard Brewing – Take- out and delivery

Gallo Restaurant-Take-out

Orange Cat Coffee- Take-out only

Spicey Pickle-Take-out

Anchor Bar Amherst- Take-out and delivery. The state is also allowing beer and liquor to be ordered (closed bottles only) with food

Llyod Taco- Online order take-out . Delivery with Door Dash

Lenox Grill- Take-out and delivery

Wellington Pub – Take-out and delivery

Swan Street Diner- Online ordering and pick up only

The Grange -Curbside pickup and five-mile delivery

Marble and Rye- Curbside pickup and delivery through Door Dash and GrubHub

Resurgence Brewing- Curbside pickup

Lake Effect Diner- Take-out only

The Quarter – Delivery only

Eat Fresh Catch- Online ordering. Delivery $20.00 or more

Burger IM-Take-out. Delivery through Door Dash Grub Hub and Uber Eats

Barrel and Brine- Take-out

Black Iron Bystro-Take-out

Je Ne Sais Quoi- Take-out only

Bocce Club Pizza- Take-out

Root and Bloom- Curbside pickup

Danny’s Restaurant- Take-out only

Lake Effect Icecream- Take-out only

Picasso’s Pizza- Take-out and delivery

Oliver’s Restaurant – Take-out

John’s Pizza and Subs – Take- out and delivery

Tonys Pizza – All locations providing take-out and delivery

Boston Hotel Steak & Crab House – Take-out

If you’d like to add your business to this list, please email us at WIVB.com.

(List provided courtesy of Buffalo Food Adventures Instagram)