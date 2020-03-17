List of local restaurants offering take out

1  of  2
More than 1,300 cases of coronavirus confirmed in NY Number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County rises to 11
(WIVB)- With restaurants across the country shutting their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still offering takeout or delivery.

Here is a list of some local restaurants providing delivery or takeout:

  • La Verdad Cafe- Take-out or call in only
  • Eggsperience Restaurant on Delaware- Take-out from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Bellini’s Bistro- Take-out
  • Andale Mexican Restaurant- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash
  • Louie’s Texas Red Hots- Baily and Elmwood locations open for take-out. Delivery through Grub Hub and DoorDash
  • Scripts Cafe- Take-out
  • Canal Club 62- Take-out and free delivery up to 10 miles and over $30.00
  • Toasted – Take-out only
  • Kaylena Marie’s Bakery- Take-out and delivery
  • Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub- Drive-thru open
  • Como Deli on Center – Free delivery on all orders over $30.00
  • Bravo Cafe and Catering- Delivery and take-out
  • Fattey Beer Company- Delivery only
  • Mustachio’s Pizza- Take-out and delivery
  • Ricotta’s Pizza Niagara- Take-out and delivery
  • Just Pizza and Wings- Take-out and delivery
  • Zoe Restaurant- Take-out only
  • Ricks on Main – Take-out only
  • Barbill – Take-out only
  • Deep South Taco- Take-out and delivery
  • The Grapvineres- Order delivery or take-out & get FREE TP
  • La Tolteca- Take-out and delivery
  • Gino’s Pizza Place- Take-out and delivery
  • Hartman’s Distillery- Curbside take-out and delivery
  • Pizza Amore- Take-out but delivery in Grand Island only
  • Greek to Me- Take-out and delivery
  • Denny’s – Take-out and free delivery
  • Olive Garden- Take-out and delivery
  • Don Tequila- Take-out
  • Sun Cuisine- Take -out and delivery via Door Dash
  • Lunetta’s Restaurant -Take- out only
  • Pita Gourmet- Delivery only
  • Village Bake Shoppe- Take-out
  • Apple Granny- Take-out and delivery
  • Bella Rose Winery- Take-out only
  • Brick Yard BBQ-Take-out and delivery
  • Brick Yard Brewing – Take- out and delivery
  • Gallo Restaurant-Take-out
  • Orange Cat Coffee- Take-out only
  • Spicey Pickle-Take-out
  • Anchor Bar Amherst- Take-out and delivery. The state is also allowing beer and liquor to be ordered (closed bottles only) with food
  • Llyod Taco- Online order take-out . Delivery with Door Dash
  • Lenox Grill- Take-out and delivery
  • Wellington Pub – Take-out and delivery
  • Swan Street Diner- Online ordering and pick up only
  • The Grange -Curbside pickup and five-mile delivery
  • Marble and Rye- Curbside pickup and delivery through Door Dash and GrubHub
  • Resurgence Brewing- Curbside pickup
  • Lake Effect Diner- Take-out only
  • The Quarter – Delivery only
  • Eat Fresh Catch- Online ordering. Delivery $20.00 or more
  • Burger IM-Take-out. Delivery through Door Dash Grub Hub and Uber Eats
  • Barrel and Brine- Take-out
  • Black Iron Bystro-Take-out
  • Je Ne Sais Quoi- Take-out only
  • Bocce Club Pizza- Take-out
  • Root and Bloom- Curbside pickup
  • Danny’s Restaurant- Take-out only
  • Lake Effect Icecream- Take-out only
  • Picasso’s Pizza- Take-out and delivery
  • Oliver’s Restaurant – Take-out
  • John’s Pizza and Subs – Take- out and delivery
  • Tonys Pizza – All locations providing take-out and delivery
  • Boston Hotel Steak & Crab House  – Take-out

(List provided courtesy of Buffalo Food Adventures Instagram)

