List of local restaurants offering take out

(WIVB)- With restaurants across the country shutting their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are still offering takeout or delivery.
Here is a list of some local restaurants providing delivery or takeout:
- La Verdad Cafe- Take-out or call in only
- Eggsperience Restaurant on Delaware- Take-out from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.
- Bellini’s Bistro- Take-out
- Andale Mexican Restaurant- Take-out and delivery through Door Dash
- Louie’s Texas Red Hots- Baily and Elmwood locations open for take-out. Delivery through Grub Hub and DoorDash
- Scripts Cafe- Take-out
- Canal Club 62- Take-out and free delivery up to 10 miles and over $30.00
- Toasted – Take-out only
- Kaylena Marie’s Bakery- Take-out and delivery
- Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub- Drive-thru open
- Como Deli on Center – Free delivery on all orders over $30.00
- Bravo Cafe and Catering- Delivery and take-out
- Fattey Beer Company- Delivery only
- Mustachio’s Pizza- Take-out and delivery
- Ricotta’s Pizza Niagara- Take-out and delivery
- Just Pizza and Wings- Take-out and delivery
- Zoe Restaurant- Take-out only
- Ricks on Main – Take-out only
- Barbill – Take-out only
- Deep South Taco- Take-out and delivery
- The Grapvineres- Order delivery or take-out & get FREE TP
- La Tolteca- Take-out and delivery
- Gino’s Pizza Place- Take-out and delivery
- Hartman’s Distillery- Curbside take-out and delivery
- Pizza Amore- Take-out but delivery in Grand Island only
- Greek to Me- Take-out and delivery
- Denny’s – Take-out and free delivery
- Olive Garden- Take-out and delivery
- Don Tequila- Take-out
- Sun Cuisine- Take -out and delivery via Door Dash
- Lunetta’s Restaurant -Take- out only
- Pita Gourmet- Delivery only
- Village Bake Shoppe- Take-out
- Apple Granny- Take-out and delivery
- Bella Rose Winery- Take-out only
- Brick Yard BBQ-Take-out and delivery
- Brick Yard Brewing – Take- out and delivery
- Gallo Restaurant-Take-out
- Orange Cat Coffee- Take-out only
- Spicey Pickle-Take-out
- Anchor Bar Amherst- Take-out and delivery. The state is also allowing beer and liquor to be ordered (closed bottles only) with food
- Llyod Taco- Online order take-out . Delivery with Door Dash
- Lenox Grill- Take-out and delivery
- Wellington Pub – Take-out and delivery
- Swan Street Diner- Online ordering and pick up only
- The Grange -Curbside pickup and five-mile delivery
- Marble and Rye- Curbside pickup and delivery through Door Dash and GrubHub
- Resurgence Brewing- Curbside pickup
- Lake Effect Diner- Take-out only
- The Quarter – Delivery only
- Eat Fresh Catch- Online ordering. Delivery $20.00 or more
- Burger IM-Take-out. Delivery through Door Dash Grub Hub and Uber Eats
- Barrel and Brine- Take-out
- Black Iron Bystro-Take-out
- Je Ne Sais Quoi- Take-out only
- Bocce Club Pizza- Take-out
- Root and Bloom- Curbside pickup
- Danny’s Restaurant- Take-out only
- Lake Effect Icecream- Take-out only
- Picasso’s Pizza- Take-out and delivery
- Oliver’s Restaurant – Take-out
- John’s Pizza and Subs – Take- out and delivery
- Tonys Pizza – All locations providing take-out and delivery
- Boston Hotel Steak & Crab House – Take-out
If you’d like to add your business to this list, please email us at WIVB.com.
(List provided courtesy of Buffalo Food Adventures Instagram)