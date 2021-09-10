Erie Co. Health Commissioner, UB health experts give COVID update

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB data scientists say they have information to share about the state of COVID transmission in Erie County and what might be coming this fall.

The university says this comes as most students went back to school this week, and educational institutions, offices, and businesses are going back to something like normal.

On Friday, the university announced health experts and Erie County Health Commissioner Gale Burstein are giving a COVID-19 update.

Topics they will touch on include trends in transmission in Erie County right now, hospitalizations this fall compared to last year, the outlook for boosters, and more, UB says.