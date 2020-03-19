1  of  2
28 confirmed coronavirus cases in Erie County NY cases rise beyond 4,100 as Cuomo orders 75 percent of workforce to stay home
Catholic Health: One COVID-19 patient isolated at Mount St. Mary’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health officials say it has one COVID-19 patient isolated at Mount St. Mary’s.

The organization is also converting its St. Joseph’s campus in Cheektowaga into a COVID-19 hospital.

Officials say 20% of the population who gets sick will need a hospital stay and 5% will need ICU care.

Currently, Catholic Health can care for patients across all sites, but will likely need more critical care beds.

Officials say 170 associates have volunteered to help with this response.

There’s no opening date yet for St. Joseph’s, but Catholic Health believes it can open up 45-50 critical care beds, and many more regular care hospital beds.

