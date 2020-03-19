Catholic Health: One COVID-19 patient isolated at Mount St. Mary’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health officials say it has one COVID-19 patient isolated at Mount St. Mary’s.

The organization is also converting its St. Joseph’s campus in Cheektowaga into a COVID-19 hospital.

Officials say 20% of the population who gets sick will need a hospital stay and 5% will need ICU care.

Currently, Catholic Health can care for patients across all sites, but will likely need more critical care beds.

Officials say 170 associates have volunteered to help with this response.

There’s no opening date yet for St. Joseph’s, but Catholic Health believes it can open up 45-50 critical care beds, and many more regular care hospital beds.

.@CHSBuffalo: Taking this crisis seriously and need to act proactively. Can currently care for patients across all sites, but will likely need more critical care beds. @news4buffalo — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) March 19, 2020

.@CHSBuffalo: Catholic Health has 170 associates who have volunteered to help with this response. Don’t have an opening date yet, but believe they can open up 45-50 critical care beds, and many more regular care hospital beds. @news4buffalo — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) March 19, 2020

.@CHSBuffalo: Converting St. Joseph’s will help contain patients with COVID-19 as well as reduce disruption to other Catholic Health facilities. It is a stand-alone campus. Catholic Health has one COVID-19 patient isolated at Mount St. Mary’s. @news4buffalo — Erica Brecher (@EricaBrecher) March 19, 2020