BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Owners of ABC Hardware and the Oakk Room on Main Street in Buffalo are joining together to support the community.

Organizers say they are giving away masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer on Saturday.

The giveaway starts at noon and runs to 1 p.m. at 1435 Main Street on the corner of Glenwood Avenue.

It’s free, open to the public, and contactless.

