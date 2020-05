BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local staffing company has teamed up with restaurants and hospitals to get food to workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Trusted Nurse Staffing and Salvatore’s Hospitality handed out more than 500 meals to healthcare workers at Catholic Health today.

Organizers tell us it’s the least they can do for those serving our community during this challenging time.

Last week organizers handed out meals to medical workers at ECMC.