Local construction company once again donating meals to front line workers

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local construction company was once again giving to those on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus.

Zoladz Construction donated meals to the staff at Sisters Hospital.

Frank’s Gourmet Hots made the meals.

The company has been delivering meals to hospitals all over Western New York for the past week and will continue until Friday.

In all the company will donate over 8,500 meals.

Zoladz has teamed up with Frank’s Gourmet Hots, Fat Bob’s Smokehouse and Dinosaur BBQ to help deliver the meals.

