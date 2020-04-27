Local doctor says people are taking advantage and getting tested for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Before New York State can reopen, Governor Cuomo says the key is testing.

Two types of testing have happened throughout Western New York in recent weeks.

The newest, antibody tests, helps to tell if a person had the coronavirus before.

More testing sites have now popped up across Western New York, including at two Wegmans locations.

Governor Cuomo’s latest executive order will now add local pharmacies to that list.

Dr. Raul Vazquez says people are taking advantage and getting tested.

He says his health network has offered drive through testing for both types of tests, and have done nearly 400 of them in two weeks.

Vazquez says even the antibody tests can be tricky if the results are negative.

Governor Cuomo says the state is monitoring both types of tests and those results will help in figuring out how to reopen.

But Vazquez says the state must also look at the people who have died from the virus.