Local doctors weigh-in on Pfizer’s children vaccine trails; they say it brings us one step closer to herd immunity

(WIVB) — Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced this week that its vaccine is safe for children ages 12 to 15 after conducting trails on more than 2 thousand kids and local doctors say this is an important step in achieving herd immunity.

“Twenty-five percent of our population is kids, and so, for us to truly reach herd immunity, we need to immunize our whole population including children,” said Dr. Timothy Murphy, UB senior associate dean for clinical and translational research. “So this is an important step and a very promising step.”

If parents are worried about the shot, local doctors say there’s no reason to be.

This is the safest vaccine that’s ever been developed, because you’re not getting a piece of the virus. You’re not getting any viral part whatsoever,” said Dr. Steven Lana Delaware Pediatrics.

Pending FDA approval Pfizer hopes to get shots in arms before the start of the next school year.

“I hope and pray that by the time school reopens in the fall, all school age children will be immunized with the vaccine, because it’s the surest way to make sure that children stay in school” said Lana. “And children get the benefit of having an in person education. This past year has been terrible, terrible for their education, for their psycho-social needs. We need to get back to normal and the quickest way and best way to get back to normal is to make sure as many people as possible are vaccinated.”

Kids 16 and up are included in the expanded vaccination guidelines from New York State.

They can get vaccinated starting on April 6th.