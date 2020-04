BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wesselmann Dry Cleaners on Colvin Avenue is helping out frontline workers.

They’re offering free pick-up and free delivery to all medical and first responders.

They’re also offering free washes up to 20 pounds per day.

Chris Zambito is a third-generation dry cleaner.

He says he’s doing this to let the frontline workers know they’re appreciated.

He wants to help them out by doing their wash so they can spend more time with their families.