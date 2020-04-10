Local fitness facility collaborates with ConnectLife to host blood drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Blood donations are falling as coronavirus cases continue to rise, but a Western New York fitness facility is doing what they can to help.

U Evolve Buffalo collaborated with ConnectLife to host a blood drive today.

It was held at the fitness facility on Lake Shore Road, which is closed right now because of COVID-19.

Organizers say they wanted to do what they could to give back.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the American Red Cross has canceled dozens of blood drives to help limit the spread of the disease.