Local healthcare workers call on President Trump to help them get more PPE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Healthcare workers gathered in Niagara Square this evening calling on President Trump to help them get more PPE.

At a safe social distance, local healthcare workers held a rally to show just how critical PPE is to do their jobs safely.

#HappeningNow: Healthcare workers have started to gather (at a safe social distance) in Niagara Square. They’re calling on the federal government to supply hospitals with the personal protective equipment that is critical to safely do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/kZ8ak4keyd — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) April 2, 2020

Items like masks, gowns and gloves are running low nationwide. Both state and local leaders have said we need more – especially because we have yet to hit our peak number of coronavirus cases here in New York State.

About a dozen healthcare workers were in Niagara Square hoping to get their message all the way to Washington DC, asking the president to use the Defense Production Act and require companies to start making PPE.

President Trump has already used the Defense Production Act to direct several companies to start making ventilators, but those we spoke with today say they need that to be extended to other equipment as well.

They’re also hoping this is just the start. While today’s rally was here in Niagara Square, they would like to see similar ones held across the state.