Local hospitals treating 90 COVID patients, still preparing for many more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“Each and every day we look at the numbers and they continue to go up each and every day,” Kaleida Health CEO Jody Lomeo said.

He says his hospital system has about 30 COVID patients now but because they’ve scaled back non-emergency procedures, most hospital beds are open.

“When do we think a peak is? Our modeling shows the next week or two. The same things you’re hearing from the Governor. Look, if we’re wrong that would be wonderful but we need to be really compliant, The way we’ve been talking about,” Lomeo added.

As of today, a couple dozen Kaleida employees have tested positive for COVID but that’s a couple dozen out of 13,000 overall Kaleida Health employees.

Lomeo says, “I think we gotta stick with the basics. We gotta continue the things we can control and maybe by some of the things we’ve done in this community in the past 2 weeks that we’ve kind of slowed that curve, slowed the spread.”

Overall, WNY hospitals are ready for a lot more. As of today, there are 90 COVID patients hospitalized in all of Erie County. Those COVID patients are using only about 3% of all the thousands of hospital beds in Erie County.

Buffalo’s VA Hospital today moved 10 of its nursing care patients to Batavia to make room for when COVID patients hate to be admitted at the Buffalo VA. They received a hero’s send off.