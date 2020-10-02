Local leaders, politicians react to news of President, First Lady testing positive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of local leaders and politicians have been sharing their reactions to the news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is a collection of some of the reactions we’ve seen:

I offer my best wishes to the President and First Lady for a speedy, symptom free recovery from COVID-19. This is another example of how the Coronavirus/COVID-19 is a non-discriminatory illness that can strike anyone. We are all human. No one, even the most powerful, are immune. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

“News that the President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19 is an urgent reminder that everyone is vulnerable to this disease. While we wish the first couple a speedy recovery, these results should be a wake-up call to the Administration and an urgent reminder that we all must take this virus seriously. The President is the Commander in Chief of our armed forces at home and around the world. That his actions and those in his inner circle could have made such a transmission event possible should be a cause for concern to our national security. Wearing a mask, adhering to social distancing guidelines, and following the advice of medical experts and scientists is not political; its common sense and lifesaving. Last night, the House approved the updated Heroes Act, legislation based primarily on many of the bipartisan provisions included in the CARES Act, which provides relief to communities, families and businesses and invests $75 billion in the expansion of coronavirus testing and contract tracing capabilities. The Senate should approve this bill without delay.” Congressman Brian Higgins

Sending our prayers and best wishes to the @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. We wish them a speedy and full recovery.



This is a moment that, I believe, we as leaders can demonstrate who we are as a country. (1/3) — Tom Reed (@RepTomReed) October 2, 2020

Excuse me for reminding everyone of what I said 6-7 months ago; this virus does not know if you’re Republican or Democrat,so just be vigilant in practicing social distancing, wear a mask and wash those hands.I hope and pray the President and First Lady are asymptomatic 1/4 — Joe Emminger (@joeemmingerr) October 2, 2020

