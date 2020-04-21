Local nurse finds herself on the other side in the hospital as she battles coronavirus

(WIVB)–A local emergency room nurse has found herself on the other side in the hospital as she’s battling coronavirus.

Jennifer Henton says it’s been a stressful time since her cousin Rhonda tested positive for coronavirus.

She says Rhonda, who’s an emergency room nurse in Olean, thought it was her allergies, and even after getting her results, Henton says Rhonda felt fine.

But just days later she ended up in the hospital.

Henton says Rhonda doesn’t have any existing health conditions and is doing better, but she feels for her four children and husband at home.

Henton says one of the children also tested positive.

Henton may not be able to offer a hug right now but she and the rest of her family are helping by delivering fresh meals every day for Rhonda’s children and husband.

Henton says it’s the last thing they’ll have to worry about as Rhonda recovers.

Henton says even friends have stepped in to help.

She says she just hopes people take this virus seriously, no matter where you live.