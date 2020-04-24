Local restaurant donation to frontline workers has history

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Feeding workers on the front lines of hospitals has become a daily occurrence all across WNY but Thursday’s drop off at Sisters is different because this one has history.

The kitchen inside the Glen Park Tavern was humming early Thursday for not only a big order, but an important one.

Like most restaurants, Glen Park Tavern closed their dining room on March 16, operating now only as a curb side pickup.

And they’re winning with generosity.

Co-owner Ellie Grenauer saw our story about WNY Feeds the Frontline, so she reached out to them, and to her surprise, she was paired with Sisters Hospital, which holds a special place in her heart.

“I was so honored to be chosen for Sisters Hospital because my grandfather was the president there back in 1950 and his picture’s on the wall. So it really meant a lot to me, and when I was putting everything together it almost made me cry because I know my grandfather would be so proud of what they’re doing,” Grenauer said. “So the whole history of it, it was just karma, it was just meant to be and it really worked out well.”

The staff made 60 meals, including vegetarian dishes and their famous beef on weck, and on each bag, a note of appreciation and a picture of Dr. Grenauer.

A Glen Park customer doubled down on the order, and also donated $500 in gift cards, for second and third shift employees, who are working when restaurants are closed.

And even that idea, has caught on.

So Grenauer wants to continue paying it forward with a challenge. Call it therapy for the soul.

Ellie’s challenge is a win-win.

You help your local restaurants and feed frontline workers who are not working nine-to-five.