Local salon owner hopes landlords will work with owners due to mandatory coronavirus closure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–We spoke with a salon owner who says she hopes landlords are willing to work with owners in the coming weeks.

This may be the last hair cut Sally Lacoco does for awhile.

Governor Cuomo has ordered all personal care services including salons, spas, and barbershops to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lacoco says she’s actually glad a decision was made because she says she struggled with what to do, but she admits she is nervous to be able to pay her salon’s rent.

She says her salon has been open, but that she’s had some limitations on services. For example, she says she stopped doing any skincare treatments, including waxing, about two weeks ago due to the coronavirus.

Many clients had already canceled their facials or waxes and some canceled their hair appointments Friday.

She says many of them are asking about hair color and how they can manage at home in the coming weeks, and it’ll be difficult but she won’t have cut her services for too long.