Local senior centers taking coronavirus precautions

With fears of the coronavirus spreading across the nation and here in Western New York, the leaders at area senior centers say they’re doing as much as they can to reduce possible exposure.

“For us, right now, it’s about planning, so we’ve instructed our staff and we had a department leader this morning. And we’re taking extra precautions cleaning surface areas door knobs anywhere the public is going to be,” said Bill Conrad Town of Tonawanda Youth and Parks Chair.

Precautions are also being taken at the North Tonawanda Senior Center.

“Instead of having donuts or danish available on a tray where people would normally use just a grabber and put them on a plate we now have small plates available, with the danish on them so they’re just taking the plate with them,” said Pam Hogan North Tonawanda Senior Center