Local teacher reacts to Gov. Cuomo ordering schools to remain closed the rest of the academic year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s official, school will be out of session for at least the remainder of the academic year. Governor Cuomo made the announcement during today’s briefing saying it will keep children safe.

Schools have been closed since mid-March, and instead of learning inside the classroom, students are learning through the computer.

Now, teachers will continue their lessons online as they wait to hear what will happen next school year.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York schools, which includes kindergarten through 12th and colleges, will be closed for the rest of the academic year.

Buffalo Public School teacher Mary Kiblin says she had a feeling this announcement was coming, but that didn’t make this news any easier.

“It’s hard. It’s hard to not say goodbye to the kids, it’s hard to see them through the computer and not be able to give them a hug if they’re sad or upset because this is a lot for them,” Kiblin said.

It’s also unclear what will happen next. Cuomo says the state will make a decision about summer school by the end of May, but first districts must come up with reopening plans and have those approved by the state.

And as for next year…

“There is no decision on fall the fall because the fall is a long time away,” Kiblin says.

And despite the disappointment, she says this was ultimately the right move to keep everyone safe.

Also announced today, the governor has signed an executive order delaying school board elections and budget votes until June 9th. People must vote by mail only.