1  of  2
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo: Businesses must be smart as possibility of reopening draws closer Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
News 4 at 4
Closings
There are currently 307 active closings. Click for more details.

Lockport manufacturing plant producing and distributing hand sanitizer

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–A manufacturing plant in Lockport is stepping up to help people get their hands on hand sanitizer and K95 face masks.

Sunbeam Laboratories makes anywhere from 25,000 to 50,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a day.

The company originally bought hemp from area farmers to then dry, press, and extract CBD oil.

One of the owners says they decided to switch gears and make hand sanitizer instead.

Besides selling the products they’ve also donated supplies to law enforcement, first responders, and people working on the frontlines.

Sunbeam Laboratories will be handing out about 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the general public this Saturday at the Transit Drive-In.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss