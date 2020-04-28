Lockport manufacturing plant producing and distributing hand sanitizer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–A manufacturing plant in Lockport is stepping up to help people get their hands on hand sanitizer and K95 face masks.

Sunbeam Laboratories makes anywhere from 25,000 to 50,000 gallons of hand sanitizer a day.

The company originally bought hemp from area farmers to then dry, press, and extract CBD oil.

One of the owners says they decided to switch gears and make hand sanitizer instead.

Besides selling the products they’ve also donated supplies to law enforcement, first responders, and people working on the frontlines.

Sunbeam Laboratories will be handing out about 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the general public this Saturday at the Transit Drive-In.