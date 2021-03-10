Looking back on his fight with the virus, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor says he’s lucky to be alive

(WIVB) — The Coronavirus hit people of all backgrounds, including our local officials.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger says he started feeling the effects of COVID in early April.

Looking back on his fight with the virus, Emminger tells us he’s lucky to be alive.

“We lost a lot of good people over the past year. I’m not only talking about the 500,000 people in our country. I’m taking about the 1,500 people we lost in Erie County alone. They did nothing wrong those people. Every day I remember those people,” Emminger said. “I talk to people on the phone fairly often. Who have lost loved ones. And there isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think of those individuals who did lose their struggle and wondering what the good Lord has in store for me. I was one of the lucky ones. April 26 was the day I got out of isolation last year. I said it again and I’ll say it now — that’s the first day of the rest of my life. April 26, 2020.”

Emminger’s encounter with COVID did not end on April 26.

He tells us he continued to feel effects until January, eight months after he first became infected.

Joe Emminger just received his first dose of the COVID vaccine over the weekend.