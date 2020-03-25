Majority of full-time workers at Delaware North put on temporary leave amid outbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Delaware North is placing more than two-thirds of the company’s 3,100 full-time employees on temporary leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEOs Jerry, Lou, and Charlie Jacobs say they made the decision because of the size of the company’s workforce and the uncertainty over when the crisis will subside.

Full-time employees will continue to receive medical, dental, and vision benefits for eight weeks and a full week of pay for the first week on leave, according to a press release.

The full-time workforce staying on will receive a reduced rate of pay, and thousands of frontline part-time employees are now no longer being scheduled for work as a result.

” Delaware North is taking these temporary steps to ensure the company’s long-term success. The Jacobs family and Delaware North hope the crisis will be short-lived and greatly appreciate the talented and passionate employees who have made the company successful and hope they remain healthy and safe,” the company said in a statement.