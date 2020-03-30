Man in his 80s becomes first COVID-19 related death in Chautauqua County

1  of  2
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says they received word today of its first death of a county resident due to complications of COVID-19.

A man in his 80s, who underwent COVID-19 testing and treatment at a hospital in Erie, PA, has died.

Including the death, Chautauqua County has a total of eight confirmed cases.

Aside from those confirmed cases, here are some other numbers the county is reporting:

  • 21 individuals in Mandatory Quarantine (individuals confirmed positive of COVID-19 or a household contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case)
  • 32 individuals in Precautionary Quarantine (individuals with travel history to CDC level 3 country or proximal contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19)
  • 18 individuals in Mandatory Isolation (individuals who are symptomatic of COVID-19 and are pending COVID-19 lab test)
  • 98 negative test results to date

