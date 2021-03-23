Many parents wondering if their local school districts will be allowed to fit more students in classrooms soon

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — With just a few months left in the school year, many parents are wondering if their local districts will be allowed to fit more students in each classroom soon.

A small group of parents and children rallied outside the Rath Building urging county and state leaders to allow local schools to begin going by the CDC’s recent guidance allowing students to be only three feet apart in class.

“It’s safe. Politics are in the way and it needs to stop in these kids need to be in school. It’s affecting their mental health and we’ve just had enough. Enough is enough.”

“I see so many children breaking down in tears during these classes and this is going to cause permanent damage. I guarantee in about three years, there’s gonna be studies and research showing the damage we did to these children we are leaving behind.”

During a press conference on Monday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “all I can say is the state sets the parameters. The school districts have to follow the state standards. If the state changes the parameters that will be the guidance for all districts in Erie County.”

The surrounding counties are also in this sort of holding pattern ready to give schools permission to go to three feet but waiting for the state to give the green light.

“We saw Onondaga County a few weeks back go ahead and tell the schools we’ve decided you can do this but we have yet to hear the state say that Onondaga was right in making that decision and that’s the clarity we are looking for,” Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh said.

Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said, “the states slow adoption of CDC’s recommendation has happened throughout this pandemic so I’m not surprised by it, I just wish the state would come out and address it so that all of us at the county level wouldn’t have to continue to try to explain this to all of our schools and all of our parents. This is on the state and they need to come out with a statement.”