Mask Up Buffalo donates hundreds of masks to senior citizens in the Queen City

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mask Up Buffalo donated hundreds of handmade masks to senior citizens at Senior Centers across the Queen City, Mayor Brown said in his coronavirus briefing.

Brown also says the goal is to protect our most vulnerable residents from contracting the virus.

“We are truly blessed to have block club leaders who are so committed to the health and well-being of their neighbors. I thank them for protecting our seniors through this amazing initiative, which is yet another shining example as to why we are the City of Good Neighbors,” Mayor Brown said.

The Ashland Avenue Block Club started Mask Up Buffalo and worked with other block clubs and community members to make the maks using materials donated by Colvin Cleaners.

According to Mayor Brown, the block received a Love Your Block Grant and used that to pay for supplies for the Mask Up Buffalo initiative.

He also reminded residents May is National Older Americans Month is asking the public to step up and be there for elderly neighbors.

“This emergency has impacted our daily lives, especially the lives of older residents, who do not have the ability to get out as often as they used to due to the potential risk of contracting the Coronavirus,” Mayor Brown said. “As part of National Older Americans Month, I am challenging residents to check on an older resident every day this month. Even a simple phone call can make a big difference in the quality of life of our seniors. Please be a good neighbor and check in on an older neighbor today.”

