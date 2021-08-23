Masks required indoors in Erie County schools, but not outdoors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein laid out the guidance for local schools as the new school year gets closer.

Erie County is currently what the CDC refers to as an area of “high transmission.” During the school year, masks will be required for anyone age two or older while indoors. Outside, masks are highly recommended by the Erie County Department of Health, but they’re not required.

During meals, students will be able to take their masks off, but they must stay at least three feet apart and a seating chart must be kept.

Mask breaks will be allowed for students once per hour, for five minutes. During these breaks, students should be seated and stationary.

In high school sports, masks are required unless you’re on the field. Still, the county “strongly recommends masking for all youth sport players during play and practice unless they’re unable to physically tolerate masking.”

If a team has even one positive case, vaccinated players and coaches can continue playing, but unvaccinated players must pause. If there are two or more cases, the whole team must pause to mitigate the risk of spreading it around.

Students involved in music classes must be at least six feet away from others if they sing or play a wind instrument. This counts for lessons, practice and performances.

In addition to these guidelines on mask-wearing, the county recommends that people socially distance where possible.

Currently, people who are under age 12 cannot get vaccinated. Vaccination is not required for school staff.

Unvaccinated students and staff will be subject to weekly tests.

Erie County’s full guidance on schools can be found here.