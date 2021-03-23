Mass vaccination site at Buffalo Convention Center not happening

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Plans to turn the Buffalo Convention Center downtown into a mass vaccination site are scrapped.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he hoped the site would have been open by this month, but during a news conference Monday, he said the state didn’t give him the green light to use the center as a mass vaccination site.

“Even if it was authorized we don’t have the doses to justify it. We’re expecting 5,800 doses for the upcoming week to Erie County, first doses. At a mass vaccination site, it would 3,000 or more per day. We would have been only able to open it up for two days. It doesn’t make sense,” Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz says the county is looking to create more outside covid vaccination sites, where health officials could administer anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 doses a day.