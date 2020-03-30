Mayor Brown delivers COVID-19 update for the city, addresses blood shortage, Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–
During a teleconference on Monday, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown commented on Common Council President Darius Pridgen announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.
“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. COVID-19 is extremely contagious and easily spread,” Brown said. “No one is immune from it, and even casual contact can lead to transmission. People who have it may not even show any symptoms, and therefore not even be aware that they are spreading it.”
The mayor did use the example to remind residents why it’s crucial to maintain social distancing during this time.
"It's natural for us to want to be together and find support in each other when we are scared. I understand how difficult this is for so many of you."
Mayor Brown also took a moment to recognize healthcare workers during the fight against coronavirus on National Doctor’s Day.
“Please join me in thanking our doctors, as well as the nurses, EMS workers, hospital support staff, first responders and other health care workers for the extraordinary efforts during this time, Brown said.
Below are some other notes and takeaways the mayor wanted to express to the public today during his address:
- The Electronic waste drop-off event, scheduled for the first Saturday every month at 1120 Seneca Street, has been canceled for this Saturday, April 4th.
- Mayor Brown reminded City residents to cooperate with the City’s alternate parking rules.
- Tonight, there’s a 6 pm switchover, from 6 pm Monday to 6 pm Thursday
- Mayor Brown and his Administration continue to work alongside Erie County, as members of the Western New York Coalition for the Homeless, to help the most vulnerable people in our community have shelter during this emergency.
- A new temporary shelter has been opened at the Burt Flickinger Athletic Center at ECC
- More than 70 homeless have been served at this location since it opened last night
- Local job experts continue to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.
- If you are looking for work, call the Buffalo Employment and Training Center at 856-JOBS
- Employment counselors are available for one-on-one counseling sessions
- Reminder: The Broadway Market continues to be open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 5 pm, to help residents with grocery needs
- Social Distancing measures are in place to protect the health and safety of customers and vendors
- Please continue to support this local historic treasure
- Collecting blood is a marathon, not a sprint. ConnectLife continues to call on residents to step up and help replenish the dangerously low blood supply.
- If you are healthy, please consider donating. It is quick, easy and social distancing is in place at to protect donors and workers at collection sites
- To make an appointment, call 716-529-4270 or connectlifegiveblood.org
- Mayor Brown continues to stress the importance of residents completing their Census forms.
- He stated, “If we don’t have an accurate count, we will be denied our fair share of federal funding, which will be crippling during the recovery phase in the wake of this public health emergency.”
- Go to 2020Census.gov to fill out your form