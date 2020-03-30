Mayor Brown delivers COVID-19 update for the city, addresses blood shortage, Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–

During a teleconference on Monday, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown commented on Common Council President Darius Pridgen announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

“My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. COVID-19 is extremely contagious and easily spread,” Brown said. “No one is immune from it, and even casual contact can lead to transmission. People who have it may not even show any symptoms, and therefore not even be aware that they are spreading it.”

The mayor did use the example to remind residents why it’s crucial to maintain social distancing during this time.

Mayor Brown also took a moment to recognize healthcare workers during the fight against coronavirus on National Doctor’s Day.

“Please join me in thanking our doctors, as well as the nurses, EMS workers, hospital support staff, first responders and other health care workers for the extraordinary efforts during this time, Brown said.

