Mayor Brown discusses city’s response to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“As the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold, we must continue to treat each other with kindness and consideration. This could be our most defining moment as a City. We are united, we are the City of Good Neighbors. We will get through this together. We are Buffalo strong.”

That’s what City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had to say in his latest update discussing the city’s response to the pandemic.

He reminds the public that non-essential travel will no longer be allowed beginning 11:59 p.m. Friday until April 20.

Until further notice, parking is available in all Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps free of charge every day, all day long. All on-street parking will be free of charge until further notice as well, according to Mayor Brown.

He says, “Motorists may park in any legal spot in the City of Buffalo without having to pay.”

Playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields in the city parks are closing due to reports of large groups of people gathering in parks, Mayor Brown said.

Centennial Park remains closed.

The city released a graphic of what they deem essential services:

Below are further notes from this evening’s press conference with the mayor: