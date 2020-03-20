Mayor Brown discusses city’s response to COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–“As the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold, we must continue to treat each other with kindness and consideration. This could be our most defining moment as a City. We are united, we are the City of Good Neighbors. We will get through this together. We are Buffalo strong.”
That’s what City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had to say in his latest update discussing the city’s response to the pandemic.
He reminds the public that non-essential travel will no longer be allowed beginning 11:59 p.m. Friday until April 20.
Until further notice, parking is available in all Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps free of charge every day, all day long. All on-street parking will be free of charge until further notice as well, according to Mayor Brown.
He says, “Motorists may park in any legal spot in the City of Buffalo without having to pay.”
Playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields in the city parks are closing due to reports of large groups of people gathering in parks, Mayor Brown said.
Centennial Park remains closed.
The city released a graphic of what they deem essential services:
Below are further notes from this evening’s press conference with the mayor:
- Both the federal and state governments have moved the tax deadline from April 15th to July 15th.
- New York State’s application to be eligible for the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Program has been approved. For more information, business owners can visit sba.gov.
- Due to the new workforce mandate, the Buffalo Employment and Training Center is temporarily suspending its employment hotline. We will work to restore those services as quickly as possible.
- Buffalo Public Schools has adjusted its breakfast and lunch meal distribution plan. Starting Monday, March 23rd, meals will be distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the same time and at the same locations they have been previously distributed from.
- There is still an urgent need in our area for blood donations. If you are healthy and able to donate, make an appointment by visiting ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or by calling 529.4270.
- Completing the Census is important and having an accurate count will help our City in the recovery phase of this emergency. Go to 2020Census.gov to fill out your form.
- There are now more than 60,000 people signed up for Buff-Alert. Get the latest information on emergencies, public service announcements or events by texting “Join BuffAlert” to 30890.
- Continue to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable in our community, including older adults, homebound individuals, persons with disabilities, and those who live alone are in danger of social isolation.
- If you cannot get in touch with someone who is vulnerable or sick please call 911 and request the Buffalo Police Department to perform a “welfare check”.
- Mayor Brown directed the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team (BUFFALOLIT) to light their structures red, white and blue tonight in a show of support for those suffering from COVID-19, to thank those who are working round-the-clock to stop the community spread of the virus, and to remind people to continue to practice social distancing.
- Never open your door to anyone you don’t know
- Talk to your neighbor through the closed door or from a window to help prevent the spread of the virus
- Please watch out for scams. If you get a suspicious phone call or email asking for personal information please do not respond and report it to the proper authorities