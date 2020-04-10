Mayor Brown speaks with former President Barack Obama about COVID pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he talked with former President Barack Obama about the crisis.

He told News 4 he was on a conference call with other mayors as part of the Bloomberg-Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

Mayor Browns says Obama offered his insights on handling a crisis.

“It was a really good call where we had the opportunity to not only consider things we should be doing for the mental health needs of our community across the country but what we should be considering and doing to prepare for getting through this and the recovery of our cities,” Brown said.

We also asked the mayor about celebrations for Easter and Passover.