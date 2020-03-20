Mayor Brown urges Western New Yorkers to come together during this time

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is urging all Western New Yorkers to come together during this difficult time.

Today’s news conference comes as we’re learning more about events being canceled.

One of the things the mayor pointed out is the amount of perseverance and strength this community had just within this week alone.

He also noted that exactly a week ago he announced the cancelation of the St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus concerns.

Now, another iconic Buffalo celebration has been put on hold to stop the spread of this disease.

Dyngus Day celebration organizers announced this afternoon events will not be canceled but delayed.

Although it’s unclear whether this will be rescheduled for weeks or months from now – organizers say they’ll announce the new date soon enough.

Mayor Brown says it’s the responsible thing for event organizers to do at this time.

The mayor also discussed the need today for blood donations.

A representative from ConnectLife, which supplies 75% of the area hospitals blood, says they are extremely low and they’re urging anyone healthy and willing to call and set up an appointment to donate.

Another thing the mayor mentioned today – filling out your census reports. He said now is as good a time as any since many people are home.

Head on over to 2020census.gov to fill it out.