Mayor Brown urging city employees to get tested for COVID if they’re concerned about exposure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Mayor Byron Brown is urging all essential City of Buffalo employees who are concerned about COVID-19 exposure to make an appointment to get tested.

He says tests are available without requiring a prescription at 125 Perry Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 888-364-3065 or going to covid19screening.health.ny.gov.

In his COVID briefing on Thursday, Brown says the Belle Center will give away bags of free groceries to families in need tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 104 Maryland St.

Mayor Brown also reminds residents to complete their census questionnaires to secure federal funding to help the city after the pandemic.

He says the city’s response rate as of today is 44.3%.

Census questionnaires can be found here.

