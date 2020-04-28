Mayor Restaino continuing to call for COVID-19 testing center in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says it’s disappointing New York State chose to place a drive-through COVID diagnostic center at NCCC.

“Niagara Falls has over twice the number of positive COVID-19 cases of any other location in Niagara County, and I have repeatedly requested more testing for the City, expressing my concerns for the elderly, minority and the poor in our community – population sectors that have shown a statistically increased risk,” Restaino said in a press release Tuesday.

He also says placing the facility at NCCC without consulting local government ignores the areas with the most risk, along with the public transportation limitations for those areas from Niagara Falls to the campus.

“Certainly I welcome the additional diagnostic testing and accompanying this statement you will find the State Department of Health guidelines and contact numbers,” the mayor added.

Restaino says he welcomes the additional testing site and encourages Niagara Falls residents to take advantage of it, but will continue to press for a center in the Cataract City as they continue to fight the virus.

