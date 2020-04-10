McGuire Group passes out N95 masks to first responders Friday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The McGuire Group operates five nursing homes in Western New York.

At their corporate offices in Cheektowaga today they were handing out N95 masks to first responders.

They had 1,000 of them to give away.

McGuire officials say these masks were actually sent to them by an anonymous donor.

They came with a shipment that they had purchased.

Any masks that were left over after today will be handed out again on Monday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from their corporate offices on Cayuga Drive.

Given the shortage of PPE’s in facilities nationwide, we asked a spokesperson for the McGuire Group whether these masks could be used by their staff rather than giving them away.

“We have plenty of PPE coming in every day actually. We just had another delivery. We had 36,000 gloves a couple days ago. 10,000 masks came in yesterday. We actually have a team of people working on procuring only PPE. That’s their only job at the moment,” McGuire Group spokesperson Dawn Harsch said.

Just to be sure we reached out to the union that represents workers in McGuire’s facilities.

A spokesperson told me they feel McGuire is using every resource to keep residents and the people who care for them safe.

There are cases of coronavirus in some of McGuire’s facilities.

Those include Harris Hill, Garden Gate, and Seneca.

The company would not tell us whether any of their workers have the disease.