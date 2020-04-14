McGuire Group releases further details on positive cases in facilities

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Last Thursday, the McGuire Group confirmed to News 4 there were positive cases of COVID-19 in its Garden Gate Health Care Facility, Harris Hill Nursing Facility, and Seneca Health Care Center.

As of today, there are 42 positive cases in-house at Garden Gate, 46 at Harris Hill, and 23 at Seneca.

McGuire Group officials say a considerable amount of those who tested positive came from the hospital. They added many of the confirmed positive cases are past the symptom stage and nearing a full recovery.

Future positive patients will go to the newly opened St. Joseph Post-Acute Center.

The company says there are still no positive cases in its Autumn View Health Care Facility and Northgate Health Care Facility.