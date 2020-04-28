Medina teen giving away hundreds of food and toiletry items for those in need

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local 13-year-old is helping her community in a huge way.

She’s given away hundreds of food and toiletry items to those in need.

About three weeks ago, Kaiana Garner saw a news report about a church doing a food pantry and wanted to help too.

So she went grocery shopping, and set up a tower of items in front of her house, in Medina.

Anyone can take anything they need, free of charge.

The 8th grader puts everything out by the curb in the morning and takes it back inside around dusk, on days it’s not raining.

It’s become so successful, local businesses now donate to the cause, and neighbors buy extra groceries for the pantry too.

Kaiana says it gives her something to do while she’s not at school and it feels good to help out people in need in her tight-knit community.

She also takes extra food to a local senior living community, which has a food pantry outside as well.