1  of  3
Breaking News
Woman in her 80s dies of COVID-19 in Erie County 114 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Tuesday briefing
Closings
There are currently 348 active closings. Click for more details.

Members of the Niagara Co. Sheriff’s Office are reading children’s books on YouTube

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti is giving kids at home the opportunity to connect with deputies and other members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office through its YouTube page.

Now, children will be able to listen to a member of the Sheriff’s Office read one of their favorite books while following along, Filicetti said.

He says, “during this coronavirus shut down, many of our outreach programs that were previously scheduled have been canceled. Connecting with children is something we all look forward to, and this is one way we can still continue those efforts.”

Below is an example of the read-along’s:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss