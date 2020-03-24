Members of the Niagara Co. Sheriff’s Office are reading children’s books on YouTube

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti is giving kids at home the opportunity to connect with deputies and other members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office through its YouTube page.

Now, children will be able to listen to a member of the Sheriff’s Office read one of their favorite books while following along, Filicetti said.

He says, “during this coronavirus shut down, many of our outreach programs that were previously scheduled have been canceled. Connecting with children is something we all look forward to, and this is one way we can still continue those efforts.”

Below is an example of the read-along’s: